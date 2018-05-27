Queen Letizia maintained her status as an international style icon over the weekend while making a bright appearance at a military parade for Armed Forces Day in Logrono, Spain. The 45-year-old royal was “pretty in pink” as she attended with her 50-year-old husband King Felipe on Saturday, May 26. Wowing in a sensational spring ensemble, the former journalist brought female power to the festivities. She opted for a coral-colored double breasted coat by Venezuelan fashion designer Carolina Herrera, which she wore wonderfully as a dress. The number, which is part of Caroline’s pre Fall 2018 collection, was adorned with sweet orchid flowers and expertly outlined with darker pink stitching.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

Queen Letizia was pretty in pink yet again! Photo: Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage

The mom-of-two complimented her stunning style with a feminine pair of bubble gum-colored pumps by Lodi and a matching clutch. She swept her hair up into an exquisite chignon, which effectively showcased her coordinating pink and green stone earrings. Royal fans may recognize the lovely look, as it is nothing new for the public figure. Letizia was spotted sporting the same coat back in April when her and Felipe welcomed Mexico’s President Enrique Peña Nieto and his wife Angélica Rivera to Zarzuela Palace.

King Felipe flaunted some impressive medals in his military regalia Photo: Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage

King Felipe made for a regal attendee as well, wearing a navy blue military regalia, which featured impressive medals. He was front and center at the event, standing before the gathered crowds with his fashionable wife. Spain has been recognizing Armed Forces Day, which occurs annually on whatever Saturday falls closest to May 30, since 1978.

GALLERY: IS MEGHAN MARKLE TAKING SYLE CUES FROM QUEEN LETIZIA?

Queen Letizia was most recently seen on a whirlwind three-day visit to the Dominican Republic and the Republic of Haiti where she oversaw projects by the Spanish Cooperation, which has been in existence for over 25 years. There she received a warm welcome from the community as she looked good while doing good.