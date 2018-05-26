Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark marked the big 5-0 in true royal fashion. The Danish royal celebrated his milestone day on Saturday, May 26, with new official family photographs and a stunning appearance before his people. Looking slightly shy, Denmark’s heir apparent to the throne stepped onto the Amalienborg Palace balcony to greet the massive crowd of supporters standing below him. The sun shone bright on the heaps of gatherers who cheered at the sight of their Prince and waived their country's flag in the air. They grew louder as his family joined him outside to wave and smile.

Crown Prince Frederik celebrated his 50th birthday with royal family Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Frederik was joined by his wife Crown Princess Mary and their four children - Prince Christian, 12, Princess Isabella, 11, and seven-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, who stole the show with their cute waves. The sixsome was dressed to the nines, with the man of the hour wearing a sleek suit and his 46-year-old wife stunning in a light fitted dress which featured intricate and bright floral patterns. She kept her highlighted locks down and complimented the dress with brilliant blue earrings.

The Danish royals regally waved to their supporters Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Queen Margrethe also joined her family on the balcony, making it easy for her subjects to spot her by wearing a bold pink dress. She accessorized with a shiny brooch that appeared to be a Marguerite Daisy, the national flower of her country. Later in the evening, the Queen will host a gala dinner for her son at Christiansborg Palace. This is Frederik's first birthday without his father, Margrethe’s husband, Prince Henrik, who passed away back in February after a lengthy battle with ill health and dementia.

New portraits of the Danish royal family were released in honor of Frederik's birthday Photo: Franne Voigt

In another celebratory move, the royal palace published pictures of Frederik and his family looking happy at home in their lavish, gold-trimmed living room. One of the photos shows the birthday Prince huddled up on top of the couch with his wife Princess Mary and their kids, all of whom don sweet smiles. The palace also released a dapper solo shot of Frederik all suited up and sitting on the marble steps of the palace.