When it comes to real-life Prince Charmings, Crown Prince Fredrik is as close as they come. The future King of Denmark is a doting husband to his wife Crown Princess Mary, whom he wed in 2004, and a loving father to his four kids — Prince Christian, 12, Princess Isabella, 11, Prince Vincent , seven,and Princess Josephine, seven. Queen Margrethe’s firstborn is also athletic, a friend to animals and doesn’t mind getting silly when he's out and about. Watch the video above to see why the Danish royal, who turns 50 on May 26, is #Goals.