Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark kicked off his birthday festivities with his family on Thursday, May 24. The future King was joined by his wife Crown Princess Mary and their four children — Prince Christian, 12, Princess Isabella, 11, Prince Vincent , seven, and Princess Josephine, seven — at the unveiling of a new portrait for the Crown Prince in honor of his upcoming 50th birthday (May 26). Frederik’s mother Queen Margrethe was also on hand for the event at Frederiksborg Castle.

CLICK FOR GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY The royal family gathered for the unveiling of the Crown Prince's 50th birthday portrait Photo: KELD NAVNTOFT/AFP/Getty Images

The royals were all smiles as they posed alongside the regal piece of art and its Australian painter, Ralph Heimans. Frederik received help from his sons and daughters as he pulled the veil off the painting at the castle's National History Museum. The dad-of-four was depicted in the painting wearing his navy uniform. In the mirror reflection, the royal’s wife and four kids were painted sitting at a table.

MORE: Royal love stories that began at the Olympics

Following the unveiling of the painting, Her Majesty opened the "HKH Crown Prince Frederik - Prince to Denmark” exhibition that provides a wide range of thematic insights into the Crown Prince's life over the past five decades.

VIEW GALLERY The regal painting was painted by Australian painter Ralph Heimans Photo: Kongehuset

Frederik’s birthday on Saturday will include a balcony appearance with his family for the changing of the guard at Amalienborg Palace. Later in the evening, the Danish Queen, 78, will host a gala dinner at Christiansborg Palace for her firstborn. Various European royals are expected to attend including Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg and Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel.

In a biography about Frederik published last year, Crown Princess Victoria opened up about her friend saying, “Frederik always comes into a room with sparkling eyes and sees people, both privately and officially. It is as if he meets one with his eyes and is very present, genuinely engaged and curious. There are people who ask questions, but never take time to wait for the answer. Frederik always waits for the answer.”