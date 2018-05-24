To the world she’s the Duchess of Sussex, but to friends, she’s 'Meg'. Meghan Markle’s close friend and longtime makeup artist Daniel Martin admitted that on her wedding day, he wasn’t sure what to call the bride-to-be. “I asked her that. ‘Do I bow to you? I don’t want to disrespect you, but I’ve know you for almost ten years. What’s up,” the Dior brand ambassador recalled to People. “She started laughing and she said ‘I’m always going to be Meg. Meg.’” The makeup artist now knows how he will approach the new royal upon their next meeting. “But the next time I see them I will be respectful and know my protocol," he said. "But Meg is always going to be Meg, that’s how it is.”

As she got ready, the royal bride streamed 1950s, chilled music including Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, The Drifters, Buddy Holly and more via Spotify. “She was off her phone and playing music,” Daniel revealed. “It was just us catching up and asking about mutual friends. Harry was out while we had our time together.”

Meghan's longtime friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin revealed what the Duchess of Sussex asked him to call her Photo: Getty Images

I DO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially husband and wife

Prince Harry’s wife went with subtle, natural glam for her wedding day. Daniel created the bride's makeup using a minimal amount of product, which allowed her freckles to pop. “Meghan has incredible skin,” he told Glamour magazine. “I started by prepping her skin with a clarifying toner, water-based moisturizer and a Korean sunscreen that also acts as a foundation gripper to lock down foundation. Then I just balanced and neutralized any discolorations where needed with concealer and foundation.”

ROYAL WEDDING: RELIVE THE DUKE AND DUCHESS OF SUSSEX'S BIG DAY

The Honest Beauty creative consultant shared that he would be attending the wedding, but kept his role a secret until the big day. Due to the distance, Meghan and Daniel had to get creative with their wedding day makeup trails. “We text a lot because I’m always traveling and the time difference between our two countries is challenging just to hop on a call,” he said. “So, we basically did our trial over the phone. Because, we know each other so well, it was actually easy.”