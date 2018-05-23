The Duchess of Cornwall has spoken out about her stepson Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials. During her visit to 5 News in London on Wednesday, May 23, Camilla opened up about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding, calling it “uplifting.” Though she admitted that the royal family was not sure what to expect in the days leading up to the ceremony — seemingly referencing the Markle family drama.

Camilla called Harry and Meghan's royal wedding "uplifting" Photo: Getty Images

The 70-year-old British royal said, “It was such a lovely day. Just everything went right. We all wondered whatever would happen next and then everything went right.” Meghan’s father Thomas Markle pulled out of the wedding after his staged paparazzi scandal came to light and later again for health issues, leaving Prince Charles to walk his daughter-in-law down the aisle.

Camilla also told reporters, “It's nice to have something that is uplifting rather than depressing. Everything was just perfect, including the weather, which couldn't have been better. It was a beautiful day.'" The Duchess admitted that the family is still recovering from the celebration, saying, “The only thing is that we are all losing our voices now.”

The new Duchess was spotted getting chummy with her royal in-laws Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan made her royal debut on Tuesday, May 22, alongside Camilla and her husband. The Suits alum, 36, and Prince Harry, 33, attended their first official engagement since saying “I do” at Charles’ 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration held at Buckingham Palace. The newly-minted Duchess of Sussex showed off her strong bond with her in-laws during the garden party. The former American actress was pictured laughing with the senior royals and even holding hands at one point with Camilla.