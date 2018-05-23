Queen Rania is one proud mom! Like any parents, Jordanian monarch celebrated her daughter Princess Salma bint Abdullah’s recent high school graduation with a series of tributes on social media. Ahead of her daughter’s big day, the doting mother-of-four posted a throwback of the 17-year-old from her preschool graduation, which she lovingly captioned: “It feels like just yesterday that you took your first steps, said your first word, left for your first day at school… This week, you graduate, but you will always be my precious little Salma.”

The Queen's daughter graduated from high school on May 22 in Jordan Photo: Instagram/queenrania

The Princess graduated on Tuesday, May 22, from the International Academy Amman in Jordan. One day later, Rania shared a photo that showed Salma, dressed in her blue gown and stole, proudly posing with her mom, dad King Abdullah II, and brothers Crown Prince Hussein, 23, and Prince Hashem, 13.

A post shared by Queen Rania Al Abdullah (@queenrania) on May 20, 2018 at 11:54pm PDT

Noticeably absent from the family portrait was the graduate’s big sister Princess Iman, who studies at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. Alongside the image, the Queen wrote: “All grown up but you will never outgrow my heart… Incredibly proud of you, today, and every day.”

Rania also shared sweet mother-daughter photos of herself helping Salma get ready in her academic regalia. In one fun shot, the 47-year-old tried on the Princess’ graduation cap. Attached to the pictures, she wrote: "Will always treasure these moments." King Abdullah’s wife gave her Instagram followers an inside look at the ceremony on her Instagram Story.

During the graduation, Crown Prince Hussein presented his younger sister with her diploma. The future King and Salma showed off their sibling handshake on stage before embracing each other with a hug. Rania’s firstborn posted a video of the moment writing, “Today at my little sister’s graduation. Congrats Salma!”

A post shared by Royal Hashemite Court (@rhcjo) on May 23, 2018 at 3:33am PDT

The Royal Hashemite Court also marked the royal’s milestone with a tender photo of King Abdullah giving his daughter a kiss on the cheek. The heartwarming photo was captioned: “Warm congratulations to HRH Princess Salma!”