Start your engines! Princess Charlene and Prince Albert’s twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques are ready to hit the racetrack. The mom-of-two took to her personal Instagram account on Wednesday, May 23, to share an adorable photo her three-year-old’s riding in a mechanical car. The royal siblings were riding in style sporting shades.

Jacques hopped in the driver’s seat, while Gabriella channeled her paternal grandmother Grace Kelly looking up as she rode in the passenger seat with her pink shades. Charlene captioned the cute snapshot, “Getting ready for the GP🏎,” adding, “#startyourengines.”

Charlene shared a photo of her twins ahead of Monaco's Grand Prix Photo: Instagram/hshprincesscharlene

The Monaco Grand prix kicks off on Sunday, May 27. Prince Albert and his royal relatives frequent the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix. Last year Andrea and Tatiana Casiraghi’s kids India and Sacha stole the show with their stylish attires while attending with their parents. Meanwhile Charlotte Casiraghi’s son Raphaël Elmaleh made a rare appearance at the Monaco Formula E Grand Prix.

Royal fans will no doubt be hoping to catch a glimpse of Albert and Charlene’s twins at this year’s race. Last year, Princess Grace’s son, 60, opened up about how he and his wife create a sense of normalcy for Gabriella and Jacques. He shared, “It comes in different ways and different forms. First of all you have to try and spend as much time as you can with them and to play with them and to make them feel comfortable around their surroundings.”

Albert and Charlene share three-year-old twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques Photo: Getty Images

Prince Albert added, “It’s hard to do in this palace where there are a lot of people walking around. We’re very lucky to have another property that is up the mountain, not too far from Monaco but far away enough to be in a wonderful natural surrounding with a farm, with different areas where they can play and where they can learn about nature, and where they can see animals and have a great environment in which to grow up in.”