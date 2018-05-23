Though the Duchess of Cambridge is still on maternity leave — despite making a return to the spotlight for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on Saturday — she penned a moving letter for one of her patronages in support of Children’s Hospice Week. In the letter published on Wednesday, May 23, Kate Middleton spoke about family and cherishing time with her young children Prince George, four, Princess Charlotte, three, and newborn son Prince Louis.

Kate opened up about moments she cherishes with her young children

“Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish,” the mom-of-three shared.

The theme for this year’s Children’s Hospice Week is “Life’s Short,” with children and young people sharing what they love most in life. Kate, 36, noted, “By supporting Children’s Hospice Week we can help them spread joy and positivity across the UK, encouraging everyone to make the most of moments that matter.”

The Duchess, who welcomed son Louis in April, is a royal patron of EACH

The Duchess has been a patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) since 2012. Kate urged readers to join her “in supporting Children’s Hospice Week this year.” She added, “Together we can champion the vital role that children’s hospices play in helping seriously ill children and families to have more precious moments.”

Kate made her official post-baby appearance on Saturday, May 19, to attend her brother-in-law’s royal wedding. The outing came less than one month after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child together, Prince Louis.