Grace Kelly's family continues to grow! Beatrice Borromeo and her husband Pierre Casiraghi have welcomed their second child together, a son named Francesco Carlo Albert. The couple's respective mothers, Princess Caroline and Countess Donna Paola Marzotto, announced their grandson's arrival in a statement shared by the Princely Palace on Tuesday, May 22, that read: "HRH the Princess of Hanover and Countess Paola Marzotto have the joy of to announce the birth of their grandson, born on May 21, 2018. His name is Francesco, Carlo, Albert."

The couple's newborn son was born on May 21 Photo: WireImage

The pair's baby boy joins big brother Stefano Ercole Carlo Casiraghi. Like their firstborn, who was born in 2017 and named after Pierre's late father Stefano Casiraghi, the couple paid tribute to relatives with Francesco's full name. Both of the royals' sons share the middle name Carlo, which is a recurrent moniker in Beatrice's noble Italian family as well as the name of her father Don Carlo Ferdinando Borromeo. The newborn was also named after Pierre's maternal uncle Prince Albert.

Francesco was born exactly one month after his royal cousin Max Rainier — son of Andrea Casiraghi and Tatiana Santo Domingo. It was reported earlier this year that Pierre and Beatrice were expecting, however the pair never confirmed the news. The mom-of-two, 32, kept her baby bump under wraps in March wearing a black velvet Alberta Ferretti gown while at the Monaco Rose Ball with members of the Grimaldi family.

Pierre and Beatrice are already parents to son Stefano Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/ SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Back in 2016, Pierre's wife opened up about her desire to have children. She told Glamour magazine, "I come from a big family, and I want children of my own." Though at the time she noted, "But at the moment I'm thinking about putting my career in a place where it would not get threatened by the presence of children."