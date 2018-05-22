The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made their royal engagement debut. Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out on Tuesday, May 22, to attend Prince Charles's 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration in the gardens of Buckingham Palace. The outing marked the couple’s first appearance since their royal wedding, just three days ago (May 19).

The former American actress looked polished wearing a silk-crepe, rose-pink pencil dress by one of her new sister-in-law Kate Middleton's go-to designers Goat and nude stockings. Meghan styled her hair into a chic side bun, which she topped with a bespoke Philip Treacy hat.

VIEW GALLERY The royals were on hand to celebrate Charles' milestone birthday coming up this year Photo: Getty Images

The Suits alum posed alongside her husband and in-laws, Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, at the event that celebrated the Prince of Wales’ patronages and military affiliations, as well as others involved in charities supported by Queen Elizabeth’s son. More than 6,000 people were in attendance from 386 of Charles' patronages and 20 of his military affiliations. Prince Harry delivered remarks at the celebration, while his wife was pictured having a giggle fit alongside her royal in-laws.

VIEW GALLERY Meghan attended her first event as "Her Royal Highness" on May 22 Photo: Getty Images

Guests included representatives from the Police, Fire and Ambulance, Mountain Rescue, and RNLI, 100 Cadets from Youth United and cadets and emergency services personnel who responded to the Manchester Arena bombing exactly a year earlier. The celebration featured performances from the Band of the Welsh Guards, Eschoir (a Welsh Male chorus), the National Youth Pipe Band and a Gospel Choir.

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, said “I do” on Saturday in Windsor. Charles, who will turn 70 on November 14, walked his new daughter-in-law down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel. The future King later hosted a private reception at Frogmore House for the pair’s close friends and family. Meghan wore two gowns for her big day including a simple Givenchy dress for the ceremony and a risqué Stella McCartney design for the second reception. The newly-minted royal completed her party outfit wearing Princess Diana's blue aquamarine ring, which was a wedding present from her Prince.

VIEW GALLERY The new Duchess was spotted getting chummy with her royal in-laws Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

On Monday, May 21, the royal couple shared their official wedding wedding portraits, while expressing their gratitude. In a statement, Harry and Meghan said: “The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world.”