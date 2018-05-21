Queen Sofía enjoys special outing with all of her granddaughters and Queen Letizia

As royal fans around the world watched Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say “I do” on Saturday, May 19, in Windsor, another European royal family went about their day enjoying an outing to the theater. While Queen Letizia was a guest at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2011 nuptials, the Spanish monarch was not invited to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal wedding and instead attended the musical Billy Elliot in Madrid with her mother-in-law Queen Sofía and daughters — Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía.

The two Queens attended a performance of Billy Elliot in Madrid Photo: Paolo Blocco/GC Images

It was a special outing for former Queen Sofía, who was joined by all of her granddaughters for the special afternoon date. King Felipe’s nieces Irene Urdangarín (daughter of Infanta Cristina), 12, and Victoria de Marichalar y Borbón (daughter of Infanta Elena), 17, as well as his cousin Cristina de Borbon Dos Silicias and her son Pedro attended the show, along with Letizia’s mother Paloma Rocasolano. According to the Spanish news site La Razon, Letizia secretly purchased the tickets. At the show, the royals posed for a photo on stage with the performers.

GALLERY: LEONOR AND SOFÍA'S STYLISH SISTER BOND

Letizia and her mother-in-law were all smiles nearly two months after their viral Easter moment Photo: Paolo Blocco/GC Images

Leonor, 12, and Sofía, 11, looked characteristically stylish in chic dresses, while their mom dressed down in a white printed blouse and black skinny pants. Letizia, 45, and her mother-in-law, 79, appeared to be in high spirits as they departed the Teatro Nuevo Alcalá. Felipe’s wife was pictured carrying a Billy Elliot program, while her daughters held on to their playbills. Sofía sweetly clasped hands with Leonor as they exited the venue. The happy family outing came nearly two months after the two Queens were recorded sharing a tense moment after Easter mass.