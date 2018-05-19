Known scene-stealers Prince George and Princess Charlotte did not disappoint at their uncle Prince Harry’s wedding on Saturday, May 19. The young royals reprised their roles as a page boy and bridesmaid for the royal affair at St. George’s Chapel. Future King George debuted an entirely new look for the occasion wearing trousers publically for the very time to the ceremony. The four-year-old is known for his signature shorts, but instead wore a miniature version of the Blues and Royals frockcoat, which both the groom and Prince William donned for the wedding. The uniforms were made by the tailors Dege & Skinner in Savile Row.

Meanwhile, outgoing Charlotte looked like the perfect little Princess in her bridesmaid dress, which was designed by Clare Waight in the Givenchy Haute Couture Atelier in Paris. The three-year-old’s frock along with her fellow bridesmaids’ dresses were sculpted in Ivory silk Radzimir and featured short puff sleeves, pleated skirts and a double silk ribbon detail tied in the back in a bow. The young flower girls completed their wedding day looks with white leather Aquazurra shoes that were monogrammed with their respective initials and the wedding date, in addition to flower crowns that replicated the flowers used in Meghan Markle’s bouquet.

Charlotte’s spring wedding look evoked memories of her mother Kate Middleton and aunt Pippa Middleton. The Princess of Cambridge was the spitting image of the Middleton sisters from when they served as bridesmaids at the 1991 wedding of their uncle Gary Goldsmith. Kate and Pippa were dressed in matching pastel pink dresses with puffed sleeves, as well as floral headdresses for the family occasion over two decades ago.

Though the Duchess of Cambridge and her younger pregnant sister did not have roles at Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding, the stylish siblings characteristically stunned at the ceremony wearing British brands Alexander McQueen and The Fold.