Season’s greeting from two of Europe’s cutest royal siblings! The Swedish Royal court released four new images of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel’s children — daughter Princess Estelle and son Prince Oscar — on Friday, May 18. “A spring greeting from Haga. Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar in the park outside Haga Castle,” a message attached to the photos read.

The beautiful images were taken in mid-May

The beautiful images were taken in mid-May and show the sweet brother-sister duo enjoying themselves outdoors in a park on the grounds of Haga Castle. Oscar looked like the perfect little gentleman wearing a white polo, pale blue shorts and matching socks with white shoes. Estelle coordinated with her brother wearing a crisp white Peter Pan collar blouse, pale blue bottoms and blush pink sneakers. The Crown Princesses’ little girl completed her spring look wearing her golden tresses up in a ponytail, topped off with a white bow.

One scenic photograph shows the young royals sharing a laugh in a field of flowers. Another tender image features future Queen Estelle holding a tulip, while her younger brother intently looked on. The Prince, two, and Princess, six, also posed for solo black and white portraits. Oscar showed off his adventurous side climbing a tree. Meanwhile Estelle, who looks all grown up in the newly released pictures, flashed a bright smile for a closeup in the park surrounded by foliage.

Oscar showed off his adventurous side climbing a tree.

Back in 2016, Swedish Royal Court’s Director of Information, Margaret Thorgren, told Swedish Women’s Weekly, “The whole family is very nature oriented.” Promoting active lifestyles is important to the Crown Princess Couple, who launched the non-profit organization Generation Pep two years ago.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were impressed last year by the Swedes' approach to active lifestyles. “One lesson that we will take home with us is that children are actively encouraged to spend time outdoors, whatever the weather,” the Duke of Cambridge said in a speech during the royal Scandinavian tour. “This is obviously very good for their physical health but, as we learned this morning at the remarkable Karolinska Institute, it has huge benefits for a child’s mental health as well."