Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark’s love story is a real-life fairy tale! The heir to the Danish throne met his now wife in 2000 at the Slip Inn pub – while in her home country of Australia for the 2000 Sydney Olympic games. After months of exchanging letters and a long-distance love between Denmark and Australia, the law school graduate packed her bags and relocated to be with her Prince in December 2001. Three years of dating then led to the pair's engagement on October 8, 2003. Frederik and Mary said “I do” in Copenhagen on May 14, 2004 – and have lived happily ever after since. The pair are now parents to Prince Christian, 12, Princess Isabella, 11, and seven-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine. Relive their special wedding day.