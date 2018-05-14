Alessandra de Osma and her husband Prince Christian of Hanover made their first official outing as man and wife. The pair were spotted over the weekend during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament. Christian, 32, and Alessandra, 25, smiled as they sat in the stands and took in the women and men's finals on two separate days. The royal pair joined Tamara Falcó, as they blended in with the rest of the tennis fans. The fashion designer looked relaxed in a white button up shirt, which she paired with red and white striped trousers.

Alessandra de Osma and Prince Christian of Hanover made their first appearance a married couple during the Madrid Open Photo: Getty Images

Christian went for a more relaxed look – wearing a blue wind breaker and pants. At one point during the match – Alessandra was seen waving while her husband gave the thumbs up behind her. The husband and wife duo have remained low key following their beautiful second wedding ceremony in the bride’s native Peru. Alessandra and Christian said “I do” on March 16 inside of St. Peter’s Church in Lima.

Alessandra and Christian's wedding ceremony took place in Lima, Peru on March 16 Photo: GC Images

The bride stunned in a gown by Spanish designer Jorge Vazquez. Over the course of three days, guests including Princess Olympia of Greece, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Pierre Casiraghi, joined the couple in the South American country for the wedding celebrations. The Hispanic beauty and the Prince, who confirmed their relationship 2011, made their marriage official for the first time during a civil ceremony – held November 26, at the Chelsea and Westminster registry office in front of the Monaco royal family.