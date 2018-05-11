Prince Albert’s twins will get the opportunity to learn about their famous grandmother Grace Kelly in an amazing way. The Monaco royal opened the doors of his mother’s childhood home in Philadelphia – and shared the importance of preserving the legacy for his and Charlene’s three-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. “I think it’s important that they get a sense of family history and legacy” he told Hoda Kotb on the NBC's Today. Growing up, Albert and his two sisters, Caroline and Stephanie spent time away from the Monaco Palace in the quaint residence.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS

VIEW GALLERY Prince Albert's children will have the chance to visit Grace Kelly's childhood home in Philadelphia Photo: Getty Images

“I think that’s why she wanted to show us at an early age what this house meant to her,” he said of his mother’s choice to allow her family to visit the home. “I remember rolling on this carpet, playing with my sisters and cousins at five or six years old. I really remember one of the visits when I was six and my mom was like ‘you’re staying in this room’ and it was one of the first times I wasn’t with my sister Caroline. I was a big boy. It seemed so comfortable, but it seemed like it was too big of a space for just me.”

MORE: Vacation in Grace Kelly's Geneva hotel suite

In the years following her death in 1982, Princess Grace’s home was sold to new owners before being neglected for years. The home has been restored with the 1950s era décor – and even has the kitchen door that the famous Princess’ mother measured her on over 80 years ago. “It’s incredible,” Albert shared. “After the purchase, it was already emotional then to see how little has changed.” Albert has made the decision that he will not convert the home into a museum but will instead use it as the offices for the Princess Grace foundation and eventually open it up to the public for special events.

VIEW GALLERY Albert and his family spent time away from the Monaco Royal Palace at the residence where his mother grew up Photo: Getty Images

Albert also reflected on his time spent with his cousins and siblings in the neighboring state of New Jersey. "It was a sense of freedom that probably wouldn’t have had in other places," he told People about his summer memories at the Jersey Shore. "In those days it was not even talk of any security, so we would run off with our cousins on the beach or on the boardwalk. And when we needed to be picked up we called home and someone would come and pick us up.”

MORE: Princess Caroline gets candid about growing up royal

While Grace will forever be known as mom to Albert, internationally the actress-turned-royal has left an unforgettable legacy. “I think it’s her beauty, her charm, generosity," he noted. "Her mind and her heart. She touched so many people’s lives in so many ways.” While stateside, Albert also spent time in NYC with his oldest daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi. The 26-year-old and her father dined at NYC hotspot Omar’s on Thursday. “Thank you @omarsnyc. Dinner with dad,” she captioned a picture posted on her Instagram story. The 60-year-old will also be honored this weekend at the Ellis Island Medals of Honor.

TAKE A TOUR BELOW