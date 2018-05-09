Mother’s Day is every day for these royals! These women have active roles and busy lives but still find time for their children. The last year has seen some of the sweetest moments with royal moms. From Queen Letizia of Spain and Infanta Sofía’s giggle at Easter mass to Kate Middleton’s travel with Prince George and Princess Charlotte and the arrival of her son Prince Louis, royal mothers have shared countless special moments. And who can forget the obligatory first day of school photos or the debut of the newest family members. These royal mothers prove that even on the grand stage – mom life doesn’t stop. Here is a look at the sweetest moments from royal mothers over the past year.