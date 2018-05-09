Sounds like Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis might be gaining a royal cousin in the not too distant future. In the new Sky documentary, Harry and Meghan: A Love Story, Meghan Markle’s former agent Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne revealed that the Suits alum “can’t wait” to become a mother. While traveling with Prince Harry’s fiancée in the Cayman Islands, Gina recalled, ”She said to me, 'I would absolutely love to have children, and I can't wait to be a mother.”

Meghan cannot wait to be a mother, according to her former agent Photo: Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Harry has previously expressed interest in starting a family. During their engagement interview, the British royal said, "One step at a time and hopefully we'll start a family in the near future."

In the Sky documentary, Gina also revealed that she saw Meghan ahead of her first date with Harry. She shared, "Meghan and I were at lunch and she was really excited that day at lunch and I said to her, 'You look fantastic Meghan. What's going on in your life, you seem excited!' And she said, 'Well yes, I have a date tonight.' And I said, 'Really, with who, do I know him?' And she said, 'Yes I'm sure you'll know him, I'm meeting Prince Harry.' In a whisper she sort of said it. And I said, 'Who?' And she said, 'Prince Harry, I'm meeting Prince Harry tonight.' And I said, 'Prince Harry?!'"

The couple will say "I do" on May 19 Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

During their trip to Belfast in March, the American actress, 36, revealed that she is ready for kids with Harry, 33. While touring the campus of Northern Ireland’s next-generation science park, Meghan met a husband and wife team who make innovative and hypoallergenic baby products. Pointing to the products, the actress said: “I’m sure at some point we’ll need the whole thing.”

Prince Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in November and will say “I do” on May 19. Following their nuptials, the royal and the former actress are reportedly upgrading and moving into a larger home at Kensington Palace, making them neighbors with Prince Wiliam and Kate Middleton.