Moving on up! Prince Harry and his soon-to-be wife Meghan Markle are reportedly preparing to upgrade to a larger apartment at Kensington Palace. The engaged couple will continue to live at their two-bedroom home, Nottingham Cottage, on the palace grounds after their wedding, but as soon as the renovation work is complete on the grander Apartment 1, which boasts 21 rooms, Harry and Meghan will make the move.

The couple reportedly plan to move to a larger home at Kensington Palace Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

According to the Daily Mail, building work started last year. While the Prince, 33, and the former actress, 36, announced their engagement to the world in November, workers on the west side of the palace were renovating the roof of the building at lightning speed, so as not to draw attention to the scaffolding.

GALLERY: EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE'S WEDDING

The pair, who will say “I do” on May 19, are reportedly keen to move in as soon as possible, to start a family. A source said of Prince William's brother: "He keeps popping round and asking when it will be ready. He seems in a real hurry to move in with Meghan." This will make Harry and Meghan next door neighbors to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who reside at Apartment 1A. The two apartments are connected by adjoining doors, meaning Harry and Meghan could visit the Cambridges and their three young children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — whenever they choose without being spotted by the press or public.

The royals will be neighbors after Harry and Meghan move Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth’s cousin the Duke of Gloucester, 73, and his wife the Duchess of Gloucester previously occupied Apartment 1, but moved out last year to make way for Harry and Meghan. The couple lived there alone since their three children are grown up. The Gloucesters are set to move into a smaller but still comfortable apartment in the palace, soon to be vacated by the Queen's private secretary, Sir Christopher Geidt.

Back in 2014, Princess Michael of Kent suggested that Apartment 1 would be perfect for Harry in the future. She told Tatler that the Gloucesters are "rattling around this huge space and I think Prince Harry might go there. Then they'd be next door to each other – very good move".