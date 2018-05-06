Prince William and Kate Middleton surprised the world with their first good look at Prince Louis by releasing adorable royal portraits on Saturday, May 4. Kensington Palace shared the now-trending two images, both of which were expertly taken by the Duchess of Cambridge herself. Along with the sweet photos, the palace’s official Twitter account stated: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace.” Of the first they said, “This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday.”

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Princess Charlotte gives Prince Louis a sweet kiss Photo: Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire

The delightful shot of Charlotte kissing her new brother Louis on the forehead seems to be part of a Cambridge family tradition. The photo is remarkably similar to a portrait that Kate took of a then one-month-old Charlotte with her big brother Prince George back in June of 2015. In that picture, George can be seen planting a kiss on his sister’s forehead as he holds her on their couch.

VIEW GALLERY

Prince Louis is ready for his closeup! Photo: Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire

While the brother-sister shot was taken more recently, the other image was captured just days after Louis’ birth. “This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April,” Kensington Palace wrote in their statement. “The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.”

GALLERY: MEET WILLIAM AND KATE'S NEWBORN SON

The second photo provides an excellent glimpse of baby Louis, who looks cozy in a tiny white knit outfit. William and Kate’s third child seems to have bright eyes and darker hair, proving that he may be taking after his older sister. Their other son George, on the other hand, was born with blonde hair.

RELATED: The meaning behind Prince Louis' name, plus other royals with his name

The release of the portraits is certainly a pleasant surprise. Generally, a royal child’s first photos are shared about a month after their birth. It’s clear that the 36-year-old Duchess loves taking photos, having studied Art History at the University of St. Andrews. The mom-of-three regularly shares the stunning family moments that she captures of her favorite subjects: her children.