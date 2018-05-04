Happy birthday Prince Henrik! Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark’s son celebrated his ninth birthday on Friday, May 4. To mark the occasion, the Danish Royal Court shared two new photos of the birthday boy looking every bit the dapper Prince. Henrik showed off his sharp style wearing vibrant red trousers, a navy blazer, blue button down shirt, red tie and Oxford shoes. In the newly released portraits, Crown Prince Frederik's nephew posed for one solo shot sitting on a set of stairs.

Prince Henrik celebrated his ninth birthday on May 4 Photo: Keld Navntoft, Kongehuset ©

The royal was joined by his younger sister Princess Athena for a second picture. The siblings sweetly sat beside each other, flashing bright smiles for the camera. Athena looked adorable sporting a pink ensemble. The images appear to have been taken last month (April 16) during Queen Margrethe's 78th birthday celebrations in Copenhagen. At the time, the entire Danish royal family stepped out to celebrate Her Majesty at Amalienborg Palace.

Henrik and his six-year-old sister are Prince Joachim’s youngest children from his second marriage to Marie, whom he wed in 2008. Queen Margrethe’s son was previously married to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, whom he shares sons Prince Felix, 15, and Prince Nikolai, 18.

The birthday boy was joined by his younger sister Athena for a sweet sibling portrait Photo: Keld Navntoft, Kongehuset ©

Prince Henrik’s older half-brother Nikolai turned heads earlier this year walking in Burberry’s fall/winter 2018 presentation, just four days after their grandfather Prince Henrik’s death. Last year, Prince Joachim, 48, spoke to Billed Bladet about his oldest son coming of age, noting, “He should not be forced into something. Nikolai’s future shall be conducted entirely by his own plan.”