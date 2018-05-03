Kate Middleton will become acquainted with a number of Meghan Markle's friends later this month at the royal wedding. However it appears that the Duchess of Cambridge already has a connection to one of her future sister-in-law’s best friends and rumored maid of honor, author Lindsay Jill Roth. Back in 2015, Lindsay sent a copy of her book, What Pretty Girls Are Made Of, to Prince William's wife and she received a thank you letter from the palace.

Royal blog Meghans Mirror spotted the connection, and retweeted a photo of the letter Kensington Palace sent to Lindsay in November 2015 on behalf of Kate. The letter, written by Miss Claudia Spens, Head of General Correspondence at the palace, read: "The Duchess of Cambridge has asked me to thank you for your card of 19th October and for enclosing a copy of your book, What Pretty Girls Are Made Of. Her Royal Highness was very touched that you should think of her in this way, and sends you her best wishes."

Lindsay received a letter from Kate in 2015 Photo: Twitter

At the time, Lindsay shared a photo of the correspondence and captioned the post: "Thank you #KateMiddleton! You are what #prettyis. Can't stop smiling! @kensingtonroyal #UK #london @simonschuster."

Lindsay's book, which has been described as a take on The Devil Wears Prada, follows the story of Alison Kraft, an aspiring actress who reaches a dead end in her career. She changes direction and lands a job as an assistant to world-famous makeup artist Sally Steele.

Meghan acted as a maid of honor at Lindsay's wedding in 2016 Photo: Instagram/lindsayjillroth

The description reads: "Alison loves her new job and the new swag. Even better, she discovers she's actually really good at it! But in the midst of juggling her love life, crazy family members, and the grueling demands of a jealous, flaky boss who could put Miranda Priestly to shame, Alison starts to question her choices. How long before the pretty face cracks for good?"

It's not yet known who Meghan has chosen for her bridal party, but rumors are rife that the former Suits actress has picked Lindsay to be her maid of honor. The ladies have been best friends since their college days at Northwestern University, and Meghan acted as maid of honor at Lindsay's own wedding in August 2016.