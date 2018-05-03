Kate Middleton isn’t the only recycling royal around. It appears Princess Estelle of Sweden borrowed Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s creme tweed jacket by Marie-Chantal for her grandfather’s recent birthday celebration. Estelle charmed crowds on Monday, April 30, wearing the stylish piece from Crown Princess Marie-Chantal's royal-loved children's brand as she waved to well-wishers who gathered for King Carl XVI Gustaf’s 72nd birthday. Like the six-year-old Swedish royal, the 14-year-old Norwegian Princess also wore the chic piece to her grandparents, King Harald V and Queen Sonja’s joint 75th birthday celebration back in 2012. At the time, Ingrid dressed up the Marie-Chantal jacket with a floral brooch.

The future Queens wore the Marie-Chantal jacket on different occasions, six years apart Photos: WENN/Getty Images

The tweed jacket isn’t the first time that the future European Queens have worn the same pieces. Last year, Estelle wore a grey coat by Marie-Chantal that was previously seen on Ingrid during Norway's National Day celebrations in 2010. Eagle-eye royal watchers were quick to point out the royals' same wardrobe.

It would come as no surprise if Ingrid is indeed passing down items from her wardrobe to Estelle. The Princess' mothers are very close and big on sustainability. Estelle's mother Crown Princess Victoria is one of Ingrid’s godparents. Meanwhile the Norwegian royal's mother Crown Princess Mette-Marit is the godmother of Victoria’s second child, Prince Oscar, while her husband Crown Prince Haakon of Norway is one of Estelle’s godfathers.