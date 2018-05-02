One of 2018’s most anticipated royal weddings has been postponed. HOLA! has confirmed that Princess Caroline’s pregnant daughter Charlotte Casiraghi has postponed her wedding to fiancé Dimitri Rassam until after the summer following the birth of their first child together. The engaged pair originally planned to say “I do” in June, but have now delayed the ceremony to most likely to welcome their baby first. According to reports, Grace Kelly’s granddaughter is due in August.

The couple is expecting their first child together Photo: Getty Images

The baby will be Charlotte and Dimitri’s first child together. Both are already parents from previous relationships. The film producer was previously married to Russian model Masha Novoselova, whom he shares daughter Dasha with. While the Monaco royal has never been married, she shares four-year-old son Raphaël Elmaleh with her ex-partner Gad Elmaleh.

When it comes to their nuptials, Charlotte, 31, and Dimitri, 36, will have various celebrations including a wedding in Monaco followed by a party on the Italian island of Pantelleria, where Dimitri’s mother, French actress Carole Bouquet, owns a 20-plus acre property of vineyards and a house with an immense garden.

Charlotte is already a mom to son Raphaël from a previous relationship Photo: YANN COATSALIOU/AFP/Getty Images

Charlotte proudly showed off her dazzling engagement ring alongside her fiancé in March at Monaco’s annual Rose Ball. Prince Albert’s niece kept her baby bump concealed wearing a show-stopping gown by Yves Saint Laurent that drew attention to the dramatic feathers on the bodice.

News of Charlotte and Dimitri’s romance came to light last year. Since then, the pair have traveled around the world, venturing to New York, Italy and Jamaica, among various places. Back in 2015, Charlotte opened up to the French magazine Philosophie about love saying, "I believe that the key to a long and happy relationship is when you both share a passion for the truth, for life.”