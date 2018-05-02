Happy birthday Princess Charlotte! Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter turned three-years-old on Wednesday, May 2. The young royal has a lot to celebrate especially now that she is a big sister, following the birth of her baby birth Prince Louis. The adorable Princess will no doubt enjoy birthday celebrations at Willcocks Nursery School, where she is enrolled as a full-time pupil. Boys and girls at the prestigious London nursery are typically given a cake on their birthday for the whole class to share, and Charlotte's big day will be no different.

Charlotte celebrated her third birthday on May 2 Photo: The Duchess of Cambridge

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s little girl will have a special visitor waiting to celebrate her birthday when she returns home from school — her paternal grandfather Prince Charles. The Prince of Wales has returned to London to meet his newborn grandson Prince Louis for the first time and is understood to have selected the date specifically so as to spend time with his granddaughter.

Charles’ visit came one day after his mother Queen Elizabeth met the newest member of the British royal family. The monarch traveled via a helicopter from Windsor to Kensington Palace on Tuesday, May 1, and emerged carrying handpicked spring flowers, presumably for Kate.

As they do with most family occasions, the royals will mark Charlotte's birthday in private after her day at school. William and Kate may have organized a small gathering at their home in Kensington Palace, but it's likely the celebrations will be low-key. The Duchess gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis, nine days ago, and will have her hands full looking after her newborn, not to mention her three-year-old daughter and son Prince George, who turns five in July.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge broke tradition this year by not releasing photographs to commemorate Charlotte’s birthday. The reason for this is likely rooted in William and Kate's determination to not overexpose their children at a young age, with special consideration given to the fact that this is such a busy year for the royal family. William and Kate go to great lengths to secure privacy for their children and the annual release of birthday photographs has been a clever way to satiate the public's desire to see the young royals as they grow up.

The birthday girl will celebrate her birthday with parents and brothers Photo: Chris Jackson

George and Charlotte, who recently made a rare public appearance visiting the Lindo Wing to meet their newborn brother, will return to the spotlight again in May at the wedding of their uncle Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle. It's widely expected that the Cambridges will have official roles at the ceremony, acting as page boy and flowergirl — just as they did at aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding in May 2017. And with more than 23 million viewers expected to tune in to watch the nuptials, not to mention the thousands of people who will take to the streets of Windsor on the day, William and Kate will be acutely aware of the intense media interest that will be placed on their children.