Welcome to the (royal) neighborhood! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have gained a new set of neighbors, the 33-year-old royal’s cousin Princess Eugenie, 28, and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank. The engaged couple moved into the Kensington Palace cottage adjacent to the British Prince and his American fiancée’s. According to HOLA!’s sister brand HELLO!, it is believed that Eugenie and her future husband moved into their new home the same day that Kate Middleton went into labor with her newborn son, Prince Louis.

Eugenie and Jack moved next door to Harry and Meghan Photo: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Andrew of York’s daughter and Jack are now living at the three-bedroom Ivy Cottage, while Meghan and Harry reside at the two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage. Eugenie’s move is a big one given that this is the first time she and her partner of seven years have reportedly lived together.

Eugenie announced her engagement in January, just two months after Meghan and Harry’s royal engagement was confirmed. The pair will tie the knot in October at St. George’s Chapel, the same wedding venue that Harry and Meghan have chosen for their May 19 nuptials.

The Princess of York and her future husband are residing at Ivy Cottage Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Princess Beatrice’s sister and future brother-in-law first spoke about their engagement on The One Show, with Eugenie opening up about how Jack proposed. Eugenie shared: "The lake was so beautiful, it was a special light. I even said 'this is an incredible moment' — and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we had been together seven years. It was the perfect moment because we knew it was going to end up this way." She added: "I was over the moon, crying."