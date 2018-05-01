Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are a mere few weeks away from becoming husband and wife. The British royal, 33, and American actress, 36, will exchange vows at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19. The ceremony will take place at noon and will be conducted by The Rt Revd, David Conner and officiated by The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury. The couple’s wedding venue was built in 1475 and took 53 years to complete. St. George’s Chapel has a capacity of around 800 guests, which will include Prince William, Kate Middleton, the Beckhams, Priyanka Chopra and more on Harry and Meghan’s special day.

The chapel has served as a site for many royal family events including Harry’s 1984 christening, as well as Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwwall’s post-wedding ceremony service of prayer, Peter Phillips and wife Autumn’s 2008 nuptials, in addition to Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s 1999 royal wedding. Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie will marry her fiancé Jack Brooksbank at the chapel on October 12, 2018.