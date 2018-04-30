It might have been King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden’s birthday, but it was his grandchildren who stole the show on Monday, April 30. Princess Estelle and her younger brother Prince Oscar were undoubtedly the stars as the Swedish royal family gathered on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Stockholm to celebrate the monarch’s 72nd birthday. Estelle, six, was adorably pictured squeezing her two-year-old bother’s cheeks and giving him a sweet kiss, while proud mom Crown Princess Victoria looked on. The young Princess and Prince happily waved to well-wishers who gathered in the courtyard of the palace.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS

VIEW GALLERY Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar joined their mother and maternal grandmother on the balcony Photo: Getty Images

Estelle looked festive for the occasion wearing braids that were tied with ribbons the colors of the Swedish flag, yellow and blue. Victoria's daughter also showed off her patriotic manicure, while throwing up a thumb’s up to the crowds. The future Queen coordinated with her mother stepping out in a creme ensemble. Meanwhile Oscar was dressed in a dapper blue button down shirt, navy coat and grey trousers.

MORE: Meet Sweden's newest royal baby

VIEW GALLERY The future Queen of Sweden showed off her patriotic manicure during her grandfather's birthday celebration Photo: Getty Images

In addition to mom Victoria, the brother-sister duo were joined on the balcony by their father Prince Daniel as well as maternal grandmother Queen Silvia and aunt Princess Sofia. Uncle Prince Carl Philip was also present for the festivities that included a performance by the Army Music Year of Swedish House Mafia’s Don't You Worry Child.

MORE: Sweden's Princess Madeleine shares new photos of Princess Adrienne

VIEW GALLERY The Swedish King celebrated his 72nd birthday on April 30 Photo: WENN

Last year, Swedish House Mafia members Axel Christofer Hedfors and Sebastian Ingrosso opened up to HOLA! USA about their royal fans. “Whenever it's his birthday [King Carl] has an orchestra play Don’t You Worry Child for him,” Axel shared. “It’s a bit of an honor that they are coming and appreciating our music,” he added. “It’s an honor, but what’s great about them is that they are also very normal.”