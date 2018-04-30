After years of breathing problems, Mike Tindall has undergone a successful operation to fix his damaged nose. Zara's husband revealed back in 2015 that he was finally ready to undergo surgery to correct his misaligned nose, a look he has become famous for in the sports world. This past weekend, while participating in the Spring Wolf Run in East Sussex, the dad-of-one showed off the transformative results of his procedure. The former rugby player began to struggle with his breathing after managing to break his nose eight times during his 12-year athletic career.

After years of breathing issues, Mike Tindall finally got his nose fixed Photo: Twitter/@miketindall13

Three years ago, Mike admitted to The Mirror: "I don't really want to get it fixed but it looks like I might have to because I can't actually breathe very well." He then joked about his situation, saying: "I guess it's something similar to a pug. The problem is that if I get it done, will people say I've had it just because I'm doing TV stuff now? Because it's definitely not."

Mike with his buddies Will Greenwood and Neil Back at the Spring Wolf Run Photo: Twitter/@TheWolfRun

One person that will be extremely pleased with Mike's new appearance is his mother-in-law, Princess Anne, who asked the sportsman to get it fixed before his wedding to Zara back in 2011. At the time, Mike told producers and crew on the set of Sky One’s A League Of Their Own, a UK game show, that the Queen's only daughter feared about how the wedding photographs would come out.

Besides the exciting cosmetics news, it’s mainly a thrilling time for Mike and Zara as they are waiting to welcome their second child this summer. The exciting news was revealed earlier this year, with a Buckingham Palace spokesman stating: "The Queen and members of the royal family were very pleased." The new baby is likely to be born in the same Cotswolds NHS hospital as first daughter Mia and will not be given a title as both parents are keen for their children to have a "normal" upbringing.