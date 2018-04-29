Prince William and Kate Middleton are a real life fairy tale! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wowed the masses with their royal wedding on April 29, 2011. In front of the world – and over 1,000 guests – the couple said “I do” during a regal ceremony at Westminster Abbey. It was a day to remember forever, as the bride wore a bespoke gown from Alexander McQueen, the groom had his best man (and brother) Prince Harry by his side – and the couple shared a kiss from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Here is a look back at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s unforgettable royal wedding.