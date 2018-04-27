Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill's baby girl Adrienne is a sleeping beauty. The Swedish royal took to her Instagram and Facebook pages to share a picture with her baby girl, along with a message for her supporters on Friday, April 27. “Thank you for all the kindness that has been shown to us on the birth of our youngest daughter Adrienne!” In the photo, the mother-of three holds her Princess against her chest as she sleeps with her mouth slighlty agape.

VIEW GALLERY Princess Madeleine shared a new set of photos featuing her newborn daughter Princess Adrienne Photo: Erika Gerdemark/Royal Court

The pair have a matching moment as both the 35-year-old and one-month-old are both in blush pink. In another photo, Madeleine cradles her sleeping baby girl in her arms while Chris lovingly wraps his arms around both of them. The photos were taken by Palace photographer Erika Gerdemark. Adrienne was the star of the show, while her older siblings, Princess Leonore, four, and two-year-old Nicolas were not present during the shoot.

Madeleine and Chris, 43, welcomed their third child on March 9. The London-based couple returned home to the royal’s native Sweden for the birth. Earlier this month, Madeleine had her first engagement post-maternity leave. The Princess made her return to the public eye for a meeting with her mother Queen Silvia at the World Childhood Foundation. “Yesterday I particiapated in Childhoods International Council Meeting,” she wrote along with photos from the event. "I’m so proud of all the good work Childhood is doing!”

VIEW GALLERY Madeleine and Chris posed for pictures with their youngest daughter Photo: Erika Gerdemark/Royal Court

Before making her appearance in the spotlight, Madeleine, who debuted Adrienne’s picture via her Instagram account, shared the exciting news about her daughter’s christening – which has a special date. Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden’s daughter announced that Adrienne will be christened at Drottingholm Palace Church on June 8, which is Madeleine and Chris’ wedding anniversary.