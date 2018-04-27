Introducing His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge! Prince William and Kate Middleton have officially revealed the name of their third child, four days after his birth. Kensington Palace announced the newborn Prince's name in a statement on Friday, April 27, that read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge."

The newborn Prince was born on April 23 Photo: JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images

The royal baby, like his older siblings — Prince George and Princess Charlotte — was given a name steeped in tradition with links to royal family members. Louis is a traditional nod to the Duke of Edinburgh's uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten, and the Duke's maternal grandfather, Prince Louis Alexander of Battenberg. The baby's big brother Prince George also has Louis as a middle name, just like his father William. The name, which is French and German in origin, means "renowned warrior.”

GALLERY: MEET WILLIAM AND KATE'S NEWBORN SON

Meanwhile the name Arthur, which was always a popular choice with the bookies, is another of Prince William's middle names, as well as Prince Charles'; it was also a middle name of the Queen's father, King George VI. The regal name calls to mind the legendary King Arthur, who was the mythical leader of the knights of the Round Table. Finally the name Charles is a clear nod to Prince Louis' paternal grandfather, the Prince of Wales, whose full name is Prince Charles Philip Arthur George.

The Duke and Duchess share three children together Photo: Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their son on Monday, April 23. The baby boy was born at St. Mary's Hospital weighing 8lbs 7oz. After introducing their son to the world from the steps of the Lindo Wing, Prince William revealed that they were working on a name telling crowds outside of the hospital “you’ll find out soon.” One of the first people he would have told is his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

MORE: What is next for the Cambridge family-of-five

Kate and William's newborn son isn't the only royal Louis around. The young Prince of Cambridge shares the regal name with Princess Stephanie of Monaco's 25-year-old son, Louis Ducruet, as well as Prince Louis of Luxembourg, 31, the son of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa.