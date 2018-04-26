With a brother comes a best friend! That rings true for Prince William and Prince Harry’s special bond. Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ sons have always looked after each other and shared some of their greatest moments in the spotlight. From royal engagements, military service and even William’s royal wedding in 2011 – the duo have showcased their unbreakable bond to the world. On May 19, William will return the favor, and stand next to Harry as his best man during his royal wedding to Meghan Markle.

During an outing with his younger brother on April 26, William revealed his excitement saying he is "thrilled and delighted, obviously." But the new dad-of-three was also quick to point out that "revenge is sweet" when asked about the wedding toast. Watch above for some of their best bro-ments together.