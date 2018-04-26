Keeping up with the Dutch royals! Queen Maxima, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and their three daughters are giving the Kardashians a run for their money with new glamorous portraits released by the Royal House of The Netherlands. One photo features the monarchs and their girls — Princesses Catharina-Amalia, 14, Alexia, 12, and Ariane, 11 — walking towards the camera, while dressed in black and white monochromatic ensembles, very Kardashian-esque. Princess Alexia stood out front and center sporting a white blouse and black trousers, like her father, while her sisters and mother donned all-black outfits and equally camera-ready blowouts.

The images were released to celebrate the King's five years on the Dutch throne Photo: Erwin Olaf

Other images released by the Dutch palace include solo shots of the three young Princesses, as well as regal portraits of Maxima, 46, and her husband, 50. During the photoshoot, the royals had an outfit change with the King and Queen donning formal attire complete with a tiara. The dad-of-three wore the Knight Grand Cross Military Order of William while Maxima looked regal in the Grand Cross in the Order of the Dutch Lion.

Maxima and the King posed for a regal portrait together Photo: Erwin Olaf

Meanwhile their three daughters changed into dresses. Future Queen, Princess Catharina-Amalia, looked all grown up in a purple dress, while Princess Alexia changed into a black velvet number and the youngest member of the family, Princess Ariane, wore a pretty blue lace dress.

The Dutch Princess' father ascended the throne in 2013 Photo: Erwin Olaf

The images were taken last month at the royal palace in Amsterdam by photographer Erwin Olaf and were shared to celebrate the King's 5th anniversary of enthronement. King Willem-Alexander ascended the throne in 2013 after his mother Beatrix abdicated in his favor after 33 years as Queen.