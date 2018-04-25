Spring and love were in the air as Queen Letizia and King Felipe stepped out on Wednesday, April 25, to welcome Mexico’s President Enrique Peña Nieto and his wife Angélica Rivera to Zarzuela Palace. The royal couple couldn’t hide their affection for each other as they held hands while waiting to receive their foreign guests. The monarchs’ rare moment of PDA came weeks after Queen Letizia’s tense exchange with her mother-in-law Queen Sofía went viral. At the time, Felipe was recorded giving his wife a gentle squeeze on the arm. Fast-forward to today, and Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía’s parents were all smiles. Letizia, who looked spring-ready sporting a pink floral coat, sweetly held her husband’s back as the group retreated inside Zarzuela Palace.