Everyone is sleeping soundly in the Palace, for now! Prince William attended his first engagement since he and his wife Kate Middleton welcomed their third child on April 23. The 35-year-old royal stepped out with his brother Prince Harry and his future sister-in-law Meghan Markle on Wednesday, April 25, at Westminster Abbey for the Anzac Day Service – and gave an update on his wife and new little Prince. “They’re very well thanks,” he said. Adding that everyone is “in good form, luckily.”

When asked how much sleep is going on at home with three under five, he continued: “Sleeping’s going reasonably well so far, so he’s behaving himself, which is good.”

VIEW GALLERY Prince William says that his and Kate Middleton's youngest son is "behaving himself" two days after his birth Photo: Getty Images

The Duke of Cambridge, who is still on paternity leave, made the last-minute decision to attend the service of Thanksgiving with Harry and Meghan. While chatting with New Zealand's High Commissioner Sir Jerry Mateparae, the beaming dad discussed baby names and said Jerry is a strong name though he remained coy on what he and Kate have decided for their newest child.

Ahead of the ceremony, William showed his close bond to his future sister-in-law. Meghan greeted her fiancé's brother with a kiss outside of the Abbey. Sitting between her love and William, Meghan accessorized her all black look with a symbolic poppy, which is worn to remember those who have lost their lives during war.

VIEW GALLERY Prince William attended the Anzac Day Service with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Photo: Getty Images

Earlier in the day, Meghan was by Harry's side bright and early for the Anzac Day Dawn Service. During the somber outing, Prince Harry could be seen getting emotional to which Meghan, who wore a Smythe coat, Sarah Flint heels and a simple Gucci clutch, returned the gaze with an endearing look of support. This marked the first time she signed a remembrance book.