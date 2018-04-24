Less than 24-hours after making his grand debut, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s newborn son is already spending quality time with family members. The baby Prince received a special visitor on Tuesday, April 24. The Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister Pippa Middleton, who is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews, visited Kensington Palace. The 34-year-old mom-to-be, dressed in pink, was pictured driving away from Apartment 1A — the lavish home where the new royal baby will grow up with his older siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

Pregnant Pippa Middleton was seen leaving Kensington Palace one day after her nephew was born Photo: Getty Images

Shortly after the royal baby’s birth on Monday, April 23, doting grandmother Carole Middleton was spotted in London picking up essentials from Boots and the department store Peter Jones, while Prince William took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to visit the family's latest addition at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital. No doubt Carole and her husband Michael Middleton have already paid their daughter Kate and new grandson a visit in the privacy of Kensington Palace.

Prince Charles expressed his joy over his newborn grandchild in a statement released by Clarence House on Tuesday. On behalf of himself and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales said, “We are both so pleased at the news. It is a great joy to have another grandchild, the only trouble is I don’t know how I am going to keep up with them.”

Prince Charles released a statement expressing his joy over his new grandchild Photo: Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge departed St. Mary’s Hospital seven hours after welcoming their third child on Monday. A radiant Kate and a beaming William proudly introduced their son to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing. The couple have most likely decided on a name and will share the news with the public in due course. In regards to the baby’s name, the Duke told the crowds outside of the hospital “you’ll find out soon.” One of the first people he would have told is his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, who is currently in Windsor with Prince Philip. Once the immediate family is informed, Kensington Palace will announce the baby's full name and title in a statement.