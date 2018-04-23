Cambridge party-of-five! Prince William and Kate Middleton have officially begun a new chapter in their lives now raising three young children. With the birth of his third child on Monday, April 23, the Duke of Cambridge, 35, began his paternity leave. The royal dad-of-three’s last appearance was on Saturday evening where he joined other members of the royal family to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday. Meanwhile Kate, 36, started her maternity leave just over one month ago on March 22.

William and Kate welcomed their third child on April 23

The couple, whose seventh wedding anniversary is on Sunday, April 29, will no doubt use their time off to bond with their newborn and settle into life as a family-of-five. Princess Charlotte, two, will also enjoy downtime with her baby brother as she does not return to her school, Willcocks Nursery, until Thursday, April 26. George, four, has returned to school since the Easter holiday and was pictured visiting his baby brother at the hospital on Monday, April 23, while wearing his Thomas's Battersea school uniform.

George and Charlotte visited their baby brother at the hospital, hours after his birth

Now back home at Kensington Palace, the family is sure to receive visitors eager to meet the family’s new addition like Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as sister Pippa Middleton, who is pregnant with her first child. Following the birth of Princess Charlotte in 2015, the Duchess’ mother, father and sister were photographed arriving to Kensington Palace to meet the young Princess. The Middletons visit at the time was soon followed by Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. William and Kate’s Kensington Palace neighbors Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will most likely visit the newborn Prince too.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will no doubt have relatives popping in to visit their newborn son

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child on Monday. Kensington Palace announced the birth in a statement that read: “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well." Like his older siblings, the baby Prince was born at London's St. Mary's Hospital.

Seven hours after her son’s birth, a radiant Kate and proud William introduced their third child to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing. Shortly after, the royal couple departed the hospital with their newborn in a carseat. The Duke told the press, we’re “very happy.”