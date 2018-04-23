Kate Middleton has left St. Mary’s hospital to begin her new chapter as a mother-of-three. Seven hours after welcoming her baby boy on Monday (April 23) morning, the Duchess of Cambridge emerged from the Lindo Wing looking picture perfect as she cradled her newborn Prince alongside husband Prince William. The 36-year-old royal paid tribute to her late mother-in-law wearing a red Jenny Packham dress that featured a white collar, similar to the one Princess Diana wore when she left the Lindo Wing in 1984 following the birth of Prince Harry. Kate has now worn the British designer for all three of her famous Lindo Wing exits.

The happy couple introduced their third child to the world, seven hours after he was born Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

William, 35, and Kate were all smiles as they posed for the international press introducing their son. The parents retreated back into the hospital to fasten their newborn into his carseat before departing the hospital for their home at Kensington Palace. The Duke told the press, we’re “very happy.” Earlier in the day, William brought the couple’s older children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to visit their new sibling. The young Princess adorably stole the show waving to photographers and well-wishers.