Proud big sister Princess Charlotte stole the show as she visited her newborn brother on Monday, April 23. The two-year-old was joined by her big brother Prince George, four, and father Prince William as they made their way into the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London. Scene-stealing Charlotte adorably waved to the international press and well-wishers while walking alongside her proud dad. Meanwhile George, who was dressed in his Thomas's Battersea school uniform, appeared camera shy. The pair’s baby brother is now fifth in line to the British throne. Charlotte has made history becoming the first female royal to benefit from the change of succession law. The law now says that girls will not be overtaken by any future younger brothers. Kate gave birth to her second son early Monday morning on St. George's Day.