Monaco’s royal family has grown by one! Andrea Casiraghi and Tatiana Santo Domingo have welcomed their third child. HOLA! confirmed that the baby was born on April 21, in Monaco. Princess Caroline’s son and his wife honored his grandfather Prince Rainier III with their son’s name. The former Monaco monarch’s full name was Rainier Louis Henri Maxence Bertrand Grimaldi. Andrea and Tatiana’s paid tribute to the late royal by naming their son Max Rainier. Max joins his older siblings five-year-old Alexandre Andrea Stefano "Sacha" Casiraghi and India Casiraghi, three.

Ahead of her delivery, the 34-year-old mother-of-three spent the final weeks of her pregnancy working on her ethical clothing line, Muzungu Sisters. A portion of her final trimester was spent in the Swiss Alps. Tatiana was spotted watching Andrea, 33, and their children take on the ski slopes. Andrea and Tatiana, who have been married since 2013, sparked rumors of a pregnancy with their appearance on the cover of the French magazine Point de Vue in September.

In the following months, Tatiana made appearances during Monaco National Day and at an event celebrating her clothing line. At both appearances, the designer covered her bump in oversized clothing. Ahead of her daughter’s birth in 2015, Tatiana opened up in a rare interview about motherhood. "There’s so much [that has changed] that I don’t even know where to start, I guess I don’t put myself first anymore," the heiress told the website Nine In The Mirror.

When asked about her favorite part of being pregnant, Tatiana admitted, "You feel so complete.” Though she noted, “There’s definitely none of that anxiety you have the first time around, but I am a lot more tired," blaming it on "running around after the first one.”