With the world keeping a close watch on St. Mary's Lindo Wing, bookies around the UK have taken bets as to what Prince William and Kate Middleton will name their baby boy. Betfair's latest odds show that Arthur is the favorite, with odds standing at 3/1. Thomas, Albert and Philip are also front-runners, with odds standing at 7/2 each. Other possible names include James at 11/2, Edward and Henry at 8/1, and Jack at 10/1.

Earlier this month, Prince William joked that he would have to name his third child after Aston Villa football player, Jack Grealish; William is a big Villa fan. Odds on Frederick, Louis, Alexander and Peter stand at 14/1, while odds on William are at 18/1.

As the world watches the Lindo Wing to catch a glimpse of royal baby three, bets have been placed so to his name

Arthur would pay tribute to Prince William and Prince Charles, who both have the middle name Arthur. The traditional moniker was also the middle name of the Queen's father, George VI. William and Charles also have the middle name Philip, and Philip would be a fitting tribute to the Queen's 96-year-old husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. Thomas, meanwhile, appears several times in Kate's family tree, while Albert has been touted as another popular choice, after Queen Victoria's husband Prince Albert, and the Queen's father George, who was actually called Albert Frederik Arthur George.

Katie Baylis, Betfair spokeswoman, said: "It's the news the world has been waiting for since it was announced this morning that Kate had gone into labor and immediately at Betfair it was the boys' names that punters were desperate to back, with Arthur being the big favorite throughout the morning. Now that it has been confirmed we have a new baby Prince, Arthur remains the favorite at 3/1. We have also seen plenty of backing for Thomas and Albert which are both at 7/2, as is Philip, with punters perhaps thinking that a nod towards the baby's great grandfather would be fitting."

The fan-favorite is Arthur for Will and Kate's son

Prior to the birth announcement, popular girl names in the running were Mary or Alice, with odds at 10/1, while Elizabeth stood at 12/1 and Victoria at 16/1. In February, Ladbrokes saw a serious gamble on the name Mary in the north-west of England, replacing the favorite, Alice. Paddy Power had also slashed odds of the baby being called Mary from 12/1 to 3/1, while also suspending all bets on William and Kate's third child being a girl. Mary is a very traditional name with royal connections. It is one of the Queen's middle names and was also her grandmother's name – Queen Mary – who was Mary of Teck and married to George V.