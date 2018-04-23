Meet Kate Middleton's hospital dream team

Kate Middleton is due to give birth any minute now, and while she was getting everything ready to welcome a little sibling for Prince George and Princess Charlotte, we suspect that the duchess has kept busy assembling her behind-the-scenes hospital team. Everyone from the medical professionals, who were there to deliver her first two children, to the hair stylist who made sure she had her signature free flowing locks hours after giving birth, here is the group of people who could be with the royal at the Lind Wing at st. Mary's hospital.

Catherine Quinn

Since Kate's former secretary, Rebecca Deacon, was present at St. Mary's hospital for the births of George and Charlotte, chances are her replacement, Catherine, will do the same. The former chief operating officer at Oxford University's Business School took up the position back in October, and her role includes supporting the Duchess at public engagements, as well as running her day-to-day schedule.

Catherine is Kate's new secretary

Amanda Cook Tucker

Amanda is Kate's hairstylist, and so she will appear after the birth, once she is ready to be discharged. While having luxurious locks probably isn't at the top of Kate's priorities while in labour, the mum-of-two looked camera ready upon leaving the hospital to greet the crowds and to introduce them to their new little bundle of joy, meaning that stylists will be on hand to help! Amanda recently shared a photo ahead of William and Kate's visit to Norway and Sweden. Sharing a photo of several different hair products on Instagram, she wrote: "Think that's everything! #worktrip #packing."

Amanda recently accompanied the royal couple of Norway and Sweden

Natasha Archer

If Kate's PA-turned-stylist Natasha Archer accompanied her on a six-hour trek to a Bhutanese monastery, chances are she'll be at St. Mary's hospital for the birth of baby number three! Natasha has worked for the royal family since 2007, and was the first non-family member to visit Kate in the Lindo Wing following the birth of Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Since Kate wore custom Jenny Packham dresses following the births of her first two children, chances are Natasha will have the brand to hand!

Natasha is Kate's stylist

Alan Farthing and Guy Thorpe-Beeston

Two key medical professionals who helped to deliver both Prince George and Princess Charlotte are Alan Farthing and Guy Thorpe-Beeston, who headed up a team of gynaecologists and midwives in both 2013 and 2015 for the Duchess. Consultant neonatologist Sunit Godambe was also on hand during the birth of Prince George, and had the job of checking the baby's health when the Prince was born.

Alan and Guy headed up the medical team

Prince William

Naturally Kate's husband, Prince William, will be by her side, as he has for the first two births of his children. In the meantime, we would assume that Prince George and Princess Charlotte's live-in nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, will be taking care of the children before they meet their little brother or sister! We also expect the royal youngsters to visit their mum in hospital, just as Prince George did when Princess Charlotte was born.

Prince William bringing George for a visit

Carole Middleton

While Carole was the very first family member to visit the new mum following the birth of Prince George, along with her husband Michael, in 2015 she didn't go to the hospital, but was instead spotten driving to Kensington Palace to meet her new granddaughter after Kate was discharged from hospital. Kate also spent the first few weeks of her two births at her mum and dads at their home in Bucklebury, so Carole is clearly an important part of the team!

