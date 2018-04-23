Prince George and Princess Charlotte now have a new member in their sibling squad. The four-year-old Prince and his two-year-old sister welcomed their baby brother on April 23 and since making their introductions, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children have delighted the world with their personalities. George set the tone for the Duke and Duchess' children from his birth, and has been a good example of an older sibling to Charlotte, as she has been promoted to big sister. From royal engagements to school – the little Cambridge Prince is sure to captivate the world with his cuteness too. Take a look at why Prince George and Princess Charlotte are #SiblingGoals.