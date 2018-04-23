Kate Middleton managed to maintain style and grace every time she has been pregnant! Each pregnancy, the Duchess of Cambridge has incorporated her traditional style and favorite pieces while tailoring it toward looks that were comfortable for a mommy-to-be on the go. The 36-year-old, who is mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and her and William's newest son remained on trend in some of her favorite designs – even if it meant wearing a look from past pregnancies. From state visits, to galas, sporting events and all the in between, here is a look at Kate Middleton’s pregnancy style throughout the years.