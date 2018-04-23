And royal baby makes five! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have welcomed their third child. Kensington Palace announced the exciting news on Monday, April 23, stating, "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well." Like the newborn's older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton's third baby was born at London's St. Mary's Hospital.

Kensington Palace announced in the wee hours of the morning that the Duchess was admitted to the hospital in the "early stages of labor." The palace also noted that Kate "travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge." Shorlty before news that the couple's third child had been born, the royal mom-of-three's personal stylist, Natasha Archer, was seen leaving the Lindo Wing.

The newborn royal joins big brother Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte

Kensington Palace announced last September that the 36-year-old was pregnant. "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child," the palace said in a statement. As with her previous pregnancies, Kate suffered from acute morning sickness, also known as Hyperemesis Gravidarum, forcing her this time around to miss her son's first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea. Kate hinted last July during her royal tour of Poland that she had babies on her mind. During a visit to Warsaw’s The Heart, an incubator for digital and tech start-ups, the mom-of-three joked that she and William should have more children. “We will just have to have more babies,” she said.

In February, the Duchess revealed that her husband was "in denial" over becoming a dad-of-three. That same month, William joked about his wife expecting twins. "Twins? I think my mental health would be tested with twins," he said. "Two is fine, I don't know how I'm going to cope with three, I'm going to be permanently tired."

The couple broke tradition by having a third child

With their third child, who is now fifth-in-line to the throne, Prince William and the Duchess have broken royal tradition and have become the first royal couple – in the Queen's immediate family – in 58 years to have more than two children. Queen Elizabeth herself has four children – Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, all of whom have kept with the tradition of having two children each.