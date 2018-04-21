Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kicked off another busy weekend in style, as they stepped out for a special Invictus Games reception in honor of the upcoming sporting event in Sydney. As per usual, the 36-year-old former Suits star wowed onlookers with a gorgeous ensemble while at Australia House in London with her 33-year-old fiancé on Saturday, April 21. The royal-to-be kept cool in a green floral midi dress by contemporary design label Self-Portrait. Known as the “Cold Shoulder,” the now sold-out flowing frock retails for $510 on Nordstrom.com. However, it was the chic jacket that Meghan wore over the off-the-shoulder number that caught the eye of fashionistas everywhere.

Left: Meghan Markle at 2018 Invictus Games reception/ Right: Meghan at Endeavor Awards Photo: Getty Images

The May bride topped her look with a fitted Alexander McQueen blazer, which she has previously been photographed in. She originally wore the piece publicly for her first official evening engagement with Harry back in February: the Endeavor Awards, which honored servicemen and women. It seems Meghan took a page directly from her soon-to-be sister-in-law Kate Middleton by recycling the item from her closet. The designer’s classic suiting jacket sells for $1,995. Megan kept her long brunette hair in loose waves and her makeup soft and simple.

Meghan and Harry received special Invictus jackets from Australia's Prime Minister and his wife Photo: Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images

At the reception, which was hosted by Australia’s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnball and his wife, Lucy Turnball, the couple learned more about how plans are progressing for this year's Games. They also met with a number of UK and Australian servicemen and women, some of whom have experience competing in the international event. Both Harry and Meghan were recently in Bath where they watched the UK team trials for the year's coming tournament. The Saturday event held a particularly special meaning for the happy couple, as they build up to their summer wedding. Royal fans will remember the pair making their very first public appearance together at the 2017 Invictus Games.