With baby number three on the way – this could be the final weekend that the Cambridges spend as a family of four. Kate Middleton, who is set to give birth to her and Prince William’s third child any day now, is spending her last moments of pregnancy with her children, Prince George, four, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte. With the weather in April being at an all-time high in London, Kate, 36, and her family may travel to Bucklebury, Berkshire, to spend time with her parents Carol and Michael Middleton.

VIEW GALLERY Kate and William are set to spend their final weekend with their children as a family of four Photo: Getty Images

The getaway would take her farther away from St. Mary’s hospital’s Lindo Wing – but there is no reason for the family to worry. The trip will only take the Duchess and Duke about an hour away from the Paddington hospital – in the event that she goes into early labor. If the family is worried, they would have a full weekend at home in at Kensington Palace. The Queen is set to have her 92nd birthday celebrations on Saturday evening.

For the occasion, the head of the British Monarchy will watch a concert held at Royal Albert Hall, airing live on BBC1. Earlier this week, the Duchess arrived back home to London to prepare for the baby’s arrival. Kate spent the last few weeks traveling between her parents’ home in Bucklebury and Sandringham. Kate spent the Easter holiday joining George and Charlotte during their Easter holiday break.

VIEW GALLERY Kate has been enjoying maternity leave from royal duty Photo: Getty Images

"Kate and the family have spent a lovely Easter holiday in Norfolk but now they're back in London and George is back at school and Charlotte back at nursery," HOLA!’s sister brand HELLO!'s royal correspondent Emily Nash said: - I'm sure Kate will be enjoying a few moments of peace before she becomes a mother-of-three." The Duchess had her final royal engagement on March 22 when she helped prepare food for Commonwealth Big Lunch at St. Luke’s Community Centre in East London. And during her maternity leave, she was spotted shopping at Waitrose in Norfolk.