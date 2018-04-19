Meghan Markle steps out in 'Jackie O' dress one month before wedding

Here come the future bride and groom! With exactly one month until their royal wedding (May 19), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out on Thursday, April 19, to attend a Women's Empowerment reception in London. The event hosted by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson marked the launch of the "Platform for Girls Education" campaign designed to encourage all Commonwealth countries to commit to providing 12 years of quality education for all girls. For the special occasion, the Suits alum wore a dress named after one of history’s most iconic women, Jackie O. The 36-year-old looked chic wearing a Black Halo dress named the “Jackie O Belted Dress.” The formfitting draped neckline frock, which retails for $375, featured a buckled leather belt and seam detailing at the waist.

CLICK FOR GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY Meghan wore the “Jackie O Belted Dress" to the reception on April 19 Photo: CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images/National Archive/Newsmakers

Meghan, a women’s rights advocate, completed her look with matching Aquazurra Milano suede pumps, a velvet Gucci bag and her Birks diamond swirl earrings. Meanwhile, the TV star's royal fiancé, 33, sported a dapper blue suit. The couple, who earlier in the day were named as one of Time 100’s Most Influential People, met with young activists campaigning to improve the education rights of girls around the world.

MORE: Revisit Jackie Kennedy and Queen Elizabeth's first meeting

Hope, an 18-year-old from Kenya, said that she told the engaged couple and Boris “that if they empower girls we won’t let them down.” She added: “Meghan Markle was talking about how it has a rippling effect — how if you empower girls they empower the next generation in the community.”

VIEW GALLERY The couple stepped out one month before their royal wedding Photo: CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images

GALLERY: EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE'S WEDDING

Meghan has previously spoken about wanting to “shine a light" on female empowerment. "You'll often hear people say, 'you're helping women find their voices,’” she said during her first engagement with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. “I fundamentally disagree with that because women don't need to find a voice: they have a voice. They need to feel empowered to use it and people need to be encouraged to listen.”